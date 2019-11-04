AFC optimistic of agreeing new electoral pact with APNU this week

The Alliance For Change (AFC) is anticipating that consensus on the terms of a new Cummingsburg Accord could be reached by the end of this week with its coalition partner A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and has set next Sunday as the date by which that agreement would be signed.

Following a meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) on Saturday, in a statement, the AFC said, “The NEC provided guidance to assist the negotiating team in finalising agreement on the remaining outstanding items. The NEC further agreed to an extended timeline of November 10, 2019 for the signing of the new accord.”

Sources yesterday told this newspaper that the issue of the negotiations was discussed on Saturday and the party holds firm to its stance that its suggested prime ministerial (PM) candidate Khemraj Ramjattan be part of the new accord.