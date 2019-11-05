Claims process concludes for 2020 elections

The claims aspect of the claims and objections process for the upcoming general and regional elections, which are slated for March 2nd, 2020, concluded last evening.

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward told reporters yesterday that as of Sunday November 3rd, GECOM Secretariat staff across the country had processed 5,636 new registrations, 14,474 transfers, 2,639 corrections and 2,400 identification card replacements during the exercise. They had also facilitated 651 updates of photographs.

Objections will continue until November 11th. So far, 500 objections have been received by registration staff.