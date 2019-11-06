GPL privatisation among Change Guyana plans to ease blackouts

The Change Guyana party yesterday detailed plans to reform the Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL), which includes privatising the utility company and transitioning it from fossil fuel use, in order to deliver on a promise to ensure blackouts become a thing of the past for customers.

“Change Guyana will implement phased privatisation of generating assets. Generation of electricity is to be private sector managed and owned and electricity supplied to GPL under a Power Purchase (PPA) arrangement,” Change Guyana presidential candidate Robert Badal told a press conference yesterday as he read from a prepared statement.

He added that all investments in new generation would ensure that it is run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) or gas that is more cost effective and environmentally friendly.