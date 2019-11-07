GECOM set for compromise on persons with uncollected IDs – sources

GECOM is set to pave the way for persons who have not collected their identification cards to vote on elections day provided they take along additional identification, sources at the Commission say.

“There is an order that seems to suggest that will be the decision,” one source told this newspaper.

According to the document, on elections day persons “would be allowed to vote provided your identification is verified by producing any of the following documents…” and it lists a Guyana Birth Certificate, a certificate of registration, a valid Guyana passport, a naturalization certificate or an adoption certificate.