Parika farmers host Mocha counterparts in Agriculture Month visit

Make mention of thriving agricultural communities across Guyana and the East Bank community of Mocha is not the first name that comes to mind, but over the years some of the longstanding land holders in this tightly knit community have drawn wider attention to their efforts to make a living from cultivating its backlands and finding markets for their produce.

Over time Mocha’s farmers have caught the attention of the Guyana Marketing Corporation’s Farmers’ Exchange Programme and on October 23 the Mocha Farmers’ Group became the latest collection of local farmers to host the GMC’s Farmers Exchange Visit.

The Farmers’ Exchange Visit is a strategic tool employed by the GMC to enable knowledge-sharing among farmers from various communities across the country and on October 23, as part of its Agriculture Month programme, the GMC’s Extension Department afforded more than 25 farmers from Mocha the opportunity to visit farms at Parika, a farming community that continues to attract significant national attention.