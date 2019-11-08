A few enduring personal regrets

Coming very soon: GT’s Christmas chaos

Hello readers. To be sure, this is another deliberate attempt today to do my escapist time-out from our daily doses of disease, traffic fatalities, crime and – yes – politics and electoral campaigning. You’ll agree that right within these pages there is no shortage of all that – and court case reporting too.

And I’m not sure why in heaven’s name, I’ll now risk boring you with the captioned lead “story” which revolves around some of my own life’s shortcomings, failures, regrets.

I think I really wish my younger fans to learn lessons from an ordinary life. For inspiration of the more positive type is often born of the mistakes, lapses, under-achievements of others. So here goes.