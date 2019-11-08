Liberty and Justice Party votes against coalescing

The Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) has decided against joining with another party at the moment as it believes it is in the nation’s interest to have a “balancing” third force, according to Chairman and presidential candidate Lenox Shuman.

The party has not closed the door on coalescing in the future although Shuman told a news conference yesterday that a non-negotiable term of any potential coalition with the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) or A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) in particular, must be the opening up of the presidential and prime-ministerial posts to Guyanese of any ethnic group.

Last month, Stabroek News had reported that Shuman had engaged in discussions with APNU about possibly coalescing.