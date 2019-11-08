Trinidad: Estranged lover chopped by another man for allegedly raping woman

(Trinidad Express) Arima police are probing an incident where a man was chopped several times about the body.

But officers say the incident as recounted by two of the people involved, have left them perplexed.

They were told that the injured man had broken into the home along Moonan Road, Wallerfield, and sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman in a bedroom.

He was confronted by another man in the house after the woman said she had been raped.

It was then that he was chopped.

The incident took place at around 5.45 a.m. yesterday.

The victim told police she was woken up by a man wich whom she had an estranged relationship.

She claimed the man was armed with a gun, and he proceeded to sexually assault her.

However, the assailant fell asleep after he attacked her, the woman told police.

She said she quietly left the room and alerted a companion who was asleep in a nearby room.

This man grabbed a cutlass and attempted to detain the intruder, he told police.

During the confrontation, police were told the intruder was chopped several times about the body.

Police were notified and officers from the Northern Division responded. The injured man was taken to the Arima District Health Facility where he was treated and is said to be in a stable condition.

Once he has recovered, he is expected to give a statement to police.

A firearm was seized at the house, police said.

Part of the ordeal was recorded by people in the house and posted on social media yesterday.

The injured man was seen bleeding from multiple cuts and trying to get up from a bed, while a man who seemed to be recording the video shouted that the chopped man had passed him while he was sleeping to “rape” the woman.