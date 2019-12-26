Miner murdered at Port Kaituma, another injured

The police today said that they are investigating the murder of Neville Moonsammy, age 19 years, a gold miner residing at Four Miles, Port Kaituma, North West District by persons or person unknown which occurred, on 2019-12-24 about 10 pm at Four Miles Main Access Road, Port Kaituma, North West District.

Enquiries, police say, revealed that Neville Moonsammy Sr, age 47 years, a security guard, his son Neville Moonsammy Jr and others including Keon Hutson, 20, a gold miner of Port Kaituma went to a shop at Four Miles where they began imbibing alcohol. Moonsammy Sr later became intoxicated and about 8 pm they all left for their residence.

Hutson, the police say, claimed that he and Moonsammy Jr were talking to two females along the road when Moonsammy Jr who was standing a short distance away ran towards him, holding his left hand which was bleeding and within minutes persons attacked him in the dark and stabbed him in the face.

They were taken to the Port Kaituma Community Hospital where Moonsammy Jr was pronounced dead on arrival.

Hutson is presently a patient at the said hospital in a stable condition. He has a deep wound running from his forehead to nose, police say.

A person of interest is in custody assisting with the investigation.