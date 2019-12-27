As Guyana basks in the ‘blessing’ of oil, environmental pushback against fossil fuels loses momentum at key Madrid meeting

Even as the global oil industry’s attention was fixed on developments like the continually unfolding reality of Guyana’s huge and potentially game-changing oil discoveries, the international community was considering the recent United Nations Climate Change engagements as significant disappointments if not failures in terms of delivery of any real progress in its climate change pursuits.

So significant was the disappointment that a Wednesday, December 18, Oil Industry News report on its outcomes ventured that at the end of the deliberations the international effort to rein in fossil-fuel pollution had taken “a step backward.”

The assessment of the outcome of the meeting came after diplomats and climate and energy experts had met in Madrid for a full two weeks following which Oil Industry News’ assessment of the outcome asserted that envoys at the gathering had effectively “watered down language on issues they had agreed on in previous years.