Body of missing Brazilian boy found

The body of a 16-year-old Brazilian boy was discovered on the Guyana bank of the Takutu River, some six days after he went missing.

The partially decomposed remains of the teen, who was identified as Oduan Macio DaSilva was discovered on Guyana’s side of the Takutu. Reports indicate that the teen had left his Bon Fim, Roraima home in Brazil last Friday and never returned.

According to the police, the teen died as a result of suspected stab wounds which the body bore to the right side of the neck, left side of the chest and abdomen. No arrest has been made in relation to the murder. The body was found after searches were conducted, subsequent to the teen’s mother reporting him missing to the Brazilian authorities.