Pooran praises Pollard

(Barbados Nation) Nicholas Pooran has hailed the impact of Kieron Pollard on his development, describing the new West Indies white ball captain as a big brother and father figure.

The exciting left-handed batsman was a success story in the recent three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against India, smashing 193 runs at an average of 96.50 and a strike rate of 144.02.

It capped off an outstanding 2019 in which the 24-year-old Trinidadian scored 728 runs in 19 ODIs at an average of 52.00 and a strike rate of 110.13.

Pooran’s bumper period came following a two-year absence from international cricket, and he credited Pollard for the role he has played.