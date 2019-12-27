Sports

Pooran praises Pollard

An airborne Nicholas Pooran pulling for a boundary during his top score of 89 for the West Indies
(Barbados Nation) Nicholas Pooran has hailed the impact of Kieron Pollard on his development, describing the new West Indies white ball captain as a big brother and father figure.

The exciting left-handed batsman was a success story in the recent three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against India, smashing 193 runs at an average of 96.50 and a strike rate of 144.02.

It capped off an outstanding 2019 in which the 24-year-old Trinidadian scored 728 runs in 19 ODIs at an average of 52.00 and a strike rate of 110.13.

Pooran’s bumper period came following a two-year absence from international cricket, and he credited Pollard for the role he has played.