Police have widened security net beyond city for holiday season

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has extended its heightened holiday scrutiny in the city beyond the confines of central Georgetown.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, Senior Superintendent Rabinranauth Boodram stated that more ranks have been deployed to key business areas in Region 4’s ‘A’ Division (Cummings Lodge to Agricola/ Industry to Mahaica/Eccles to Dora).

“From the 15th of November to the 15th of January, we would normally beef up security in Georgetown, around Stabroek Market and the parks. We have extended this year, and we have gone to Giftland and James Street Albouystown.” Boodram was quoted as saying.