Seven-hour daily commute for Jamaican man pays off

(Jamaica Gleaner) For 35 days between October and earlier this month, Clayon Elliot made the 149-kilometre trek from his home in York Town, Clarendon, to the Grandiosa Hotel, in Montego Bay, St James to attend classes in event production.

Elliot recounted how he would begin the three-and-a-half-hour trip to the second city at 5am every day to ensure that he got to class on time.

“I hardly had time to study. I hardly had time to do my notes. I had to do it on the bus, so the best thing I did was try to reach at least half an hour before class started and try to get prepared,” he said during an interview with the Jamaica Information Service.

The 27-year-old says he was determined to complete the skills training programme and get the certification he needed to get a better job.

“I needed a better skill, I needed to be certified. I needed to go out into the world where I can showcase myself,” said Elliot.

On December 16, he was among 32 persons who graduated from the Event Production Skills Training Programme, which was organised by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) in partnership with M-Academy — the training institute for the Main Event Entertainment Group.

Elliot was named one of two top male performers for the programme and won the award for most outstanding student in the area of lighting.

He also received a certificate for best attendance.

Elliot says he is grateful for the experience and is excited to take advantage of the opportunities that the training and certification will bring.

“I am really grateful to be named top male for the programme because I tried to do my best. I hope to get a better job, so I can be better financially and uplift myself,” he said.

Social Services Manager at JSIF, Gresford Bennett hailed Elliot as a shining example for young people across the island.

“This is the motivation that we talk about. For a young man to hear that there is an opportunity in Montego Bay and for that person to travel from York Town in Clarendon every single day to come to Montego Bay to accept this opportunity, that’s the kind of spirit that will move the country forward,” Bennett said.