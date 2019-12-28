Players paid! -WI CEO Johnny Grave says payment up to date, CWI seeking new rights holders for five-year deal

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Johnny Grave said yesterday that while match fees for the West Indies players which are due next year, have not been paid, all other payments for its players are up to date.

Stabroek Sport contacted Grave yesterday enquiring about the status of payments of both players and officials of CWI.

“All player salaries for December were paid before the Xmas [Christmas] break so we are up to date. Next salary payments are due at the end of January,” Grave said.