Stabroek News Announcement

From January 1st, 2020, the price for the daily edition of Stabroek News will move from $80 to $100. Notwithstanding the annual rises in expenses, the cover price of the daily edition has not been changed since October 1st, 2011. While Stabroek News was quite prepared to continue absorbing rising expenses as best as it could, the price increase has become imperative as a result of the pernicious press freedom assault on the newspaper by the government’s Department of Public Information (DPI). Stabroek News is receiving only a small portion of the state advertisements it had been previously accustomed to since DPI embarked on its campaign against the newspaper in August of this year.

The management of the newspaper trusts that readers will understand why the price increase has become necessary.