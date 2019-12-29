US$3.4M Bartica power plant commissioned

A US$3.4 million ($714 million) power plant, capable of generating 3.3 megawatts (MW) of electricity was commissioned at Bartica yesterday with officials expressing optimism that it would banish the town’s power woes as the generating capacity is above its peak requirements.

The project was undertaken by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) in partnership with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and was commissioned by President David Granger yesterday.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson said that the new power plant, when combined with mobile generating units, would see Bartica accessing approximately 5.5 MW [3.3 commissioned and 2.2 reserved] of electricity. An additional 2.5 MW of electricity generated from renewable energy sources would also be fed into the electrical grid by the end of next year, he said.