Arise Sir Clive: Lloyd honoured with Knighthood

LONDON, CMC – Legendary former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd, along with former Windies batting star Gordon Greenidge, have been awarded in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

Lloyd, the 75-year-old Guyanese who captained West Indies to World Cup triumphs in 1975 and 1979, was Friday honoured for his “services to cricket” surrounding an illustrious career which saw him become one of the game’s true greats.

Greenidge, meanwhile, a 68-year-old former opening batsman, has been conferred with the Order of St Michael and St George Knight Commander for “services to cricket and to the development of sport” on the overseas list.

Captain Eoin Morgan, along with all-rounder Ben Stokes, were among five England players honoured for their role in the country’s first-ever World Cup triumph at Lord’s last July.

Lloyd, who is set to be Knighted in the new year, will now be known as Sir Clive, was credited for moulding the West Indies side of the late 1970s and early 1980s into a dominant force in world cricket.

Following his playing career, Lloyd served as West Indies team manager and also held prominent roles with the International Cricket Council as match referee and as a member of their cricket committee.

More recently, Lloyd served as chairman of West Indies selectors up until three years ago.

“This is a tremendous honour. I’m delighted and humbled to receive this honour bestowed upon me by Her Majesty,” said Lloyd, who was also a major force for English County Lancashire between 1968 and 1986.

“I gave over 50 years of my life to this great game and to be recognized in this way, I know my contribution is well respected. To be honoured for playing a sport I enjoyed and which brought great pleasure to many is a pleasant surprise.

“This is dedicated to my family and all the people who were part on this journey with me – the West Indies and Guyana and Lancashire players, all the West Indian people, and all those who supported us.”

He added: “Also, great to hear the news that Gordon has been honoured as well. He has been a great servant of the game as well and his is richly deserved.”

Greenidge made his debut in 1974 in a side captained by Lloyd and went on to become one of the game’s finest openers in a legendary partnership with fellow Barbadian Desmond Haynes.

A century in either innings of the 1976 Old Trafford Test and imperious double hundreds on the 1984 tour of England served as highlights of a heralded career.

All told, Greenidge made 7558 runs at an average of 44 with 19 centuries, to seal his place in the pantheon of great Test batsmen.

He was knighted on recommendation by the Barbados government.

“It’s something I appreciate very much and it’s nice to be recognized while I’m here to receive and appreciate it…. I’m happy to say it was done while I could still around,” said Greenidge, who served a spell as Bangladesh head coach and as a West Indies selector.

“I also want to say thanks to my many teammates over the years. I’ve played alongside some amazing players and formed many great partnerships and relationships. This is an honour I will cherish.”

Conde Riley, the Barbados Cricket Association president and Cricket West Indies director, was also honoured with the title of Order of the British Empire (OBE) for “services in the field of sport and in particular cricket administration”.