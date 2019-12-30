Corentyne man charged with murdering driver on Christmas morning

A Corentyne man was today charged with murdering a driver on Christmas morning outside of a club located on the public road in Portuguese Quarter, Corentyne.

Rickford Thomas, of Fyrish Village, Corentyne, appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the Whim Magistrate’s Court where he was read the charge that on December 25th he murdered Carlos Williams.

Thomas, who was not required to plead to the charge was remanded to prison and will return to the Albion Magistrate’s Court on February 17 for report.

Williams also known as `Tony’, 30, a driver of Lot 267 Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, his wife, Charlene Harry and her friend, Paul Grant, 28, of Lot 121 New Housing Scheme Plaisance, East Coast Demerara were at a club located at Portuguese Quarters Public Road when the incident transpired around 3.15 am.

Harry had stated that she and Williams were exiting the club when he saw a relative of his on the parapet and began speaking to her. Stabroek News was told that the accused is reportedly dating a relative of the deceased. After Williams exited the club and saw his relative and spoke to her, it supposedly annoyed the accused.

According to Harry, she then saw the accused and Williams scuffle after a brief exchange of words. She attempted to intervene but sustained a stab to her left thigh from the suspect while Grant also attempted to intervene and was lashed in his jaw.

It was then that the accused allegedly stabbed Williams in his abdomen with a broken bottle and fled the scene.

Williams, Harry and Grant were rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where Williams succumbed while receiving treatment. Harry and Grant were released the said day.