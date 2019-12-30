NICIL further rewards scholarship awardees

Three Berbice High School students who were awarded the first National Industrial & Commercial Investments Ltd (NICIL) National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) scholarships for 2019 were once again all rewarded by the company for excelling at their Christmas term exams.

According to a NICIL release, the students, Pawan Etwaroo, Chitra Ramdihal and Marissa Siriram, all scored over 70 per cent at their exams.

Pawan Etwaroo and Chitra Ramdihal, had both topped Region Six, while Marissa Siriram had come in fifth. However, while they were all placed in different Grade Seven classes, Ramdihal achieved 83% with Siriram gaining 76.8% and Etwaroo 74.6%. The students were all elated to have scored over 70% and promised to improve their performances next term. Etwaroo also was able to make his school under-15 cricket team, confessing that he has a deep passion for the game. He however promised to balance his love for cricket with his studies to ensure that his grades remain impressive.