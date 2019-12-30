Todd, Edghill, Phillips seen as top contenders for PPP PM spot

With the long-awaited process to select a prime ministerial candidate for the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) getting underway, UG lecturer Hugh Todd, former Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Juan Edghill and former GDF Chief of Staff Mark Phillips are seen as the leading candidates.

The PPP has not yet laid out the process through which the selection will be made but it is expected that the interested contenders will be interviewed by the party’s executive committee before the recommendations are taken to the central committee for ratification.

With the selection of for former housing and commerce minister Irfaan Ali as the party’s presidential candidate not gaining overwhelming support even in the party, analysts say the PPP will be aiming to ensure the broadest national acceptance possible of its number two candidate.