Gov’t Analyst Dep’t releases disturbing report on eating houses in Regions 4 & 6

The Government Analyst-Food & Drugs Department (GAFDD) stands ready to “take the appropriate action” to roll back the recent revelations of serious food safety discrepancies in eating houses across the country even though the Department’s Director Marlan Cole conceded in a telephone interview with the Stabroek Business on Wednesday, that monitoring exercises to ensure compliance with food safety standards will require a multi-agency effort.

Cole’s comment came shortly after his department had issued a damning report following inspections of operating standards in eating houses in Regions Four and Six.

According to the findings of the probe, more than 80% of the food establishments in Regions Four and Six do not have measures in place to keep food in conditions that assure protection from contamination, outcomes which Cole described as “worrying.”….