Oil and gas sector targeting STEM-qualified talent

The oil and gas industry is facing strong competition in attracting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) talent but almost half of the younger generation is interested in the industry, according to a survey released by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. (ADNOC).

The survey found that 44 per cent of Millennials and Generation Z (Gen Z) are interested in pursuing a career in oil and gas, compared to 77 per cent in the technology sector, 58 per cent in life sciences and pharmaceuticals, and 57 per cent in healthcare – according to the inaugural global “Workforce of the Future” survey commissioned by ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company), released at the energy event CERAWeek by IHS Markit.

Interest in oil and gas is on par with the marketing and advertising (48 per cent), hospitality (47 per cent), transport/logistics (46 per cent) and retail (41 per cent) industries, the report said…..