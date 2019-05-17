Scrap Metal Unit still mum on reported removal of billions in scrap from GuySuCo estates

Up to yesterday the Scrap Metal Unit of the Ministry of Business was still refusing to budge from a posture of steering clear of reports suggesting that scrap metal culled from Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) estates and believed to be worth billions of dollars had been sold but that no money had been received by the Corporation.

Earlier this week and arising out of several exchanges with Head of the Ministry’s Scrap Metal Unit Ian Smith, this newspaper was told that its position continued to be that the former Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin had gone on record as distancing himself from the matter. On Wednesday Smith said that the Unit was preparing to inspect scrap metal deposits at two GuySuCo estates and that is was not prepared to make any disclosures before coming to a more enlightened understanding of the issue.

While the administration of scrap metal including its disposal and export falls under the jurisdiction of the Scrap Metal Unit, the scrap itself is the property of GuySuCo and remains stored on the premises of its factories…..