Matthews Ridge teacher partners with STEMGuyana to roll out historic robotics seminar

Matthews Ridge has every reason to be particularly proud of Nandia Spencer, the Senior Mistress of the community’s primary school, who, by sheer force of will and against the kinds of odds that probably would not surface in coastal communities, recently organised and launched a two-day robotics seminar that targeted adult club leaders and hundreds of children from the community.

Partnering with STEMGuyana, Spencer rose to the occasion to ensure that the children of her community would not be excluded from the technology of the future that will, eventually, impact the Barima/Waini, as much as it will the rest of the country.

Nandia is one of a growing number of forward-looking local educators and other enlightened Guyanese who are becoming increasingly aware of the fact that two-thirds of children currently receiving an education in the nation’s schools are likely down the road, to be employed in jobs that currently do not even exist. Preparing today’s children for those jobs is a considerable challenge, but Nandia has come to terms with the reality that teachers have little choice…..