GMC staging agro-produce promotional fair in Antigua

Even as local agro-processors step up their lobby for the creation of greater market opportunities for their produce in the region, Stabroek Business has learnt that the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) is in the process of creating an opening for local agro-produce to consolidate its existing foothold on the market in Antigua and through that vehicle to possibly expand access in territories beyond the region.

Earlier this week Stabroek Business received a Briefing Note from the GMC indicating that the local agency would be spearheading a multi-agency Agro Processors Trade Show in Antigua at which produce manufactured by more than 30 producers could be afforded the opportunity to secure markets in Antigua and beyond.

Stabroek Business understands that discussions associated with the staging of the event are currently underway between the GMC and the local vendors who have indicated an interest in being part of the Trade Fair. While the agency has indicated that it is hoping that as many vendors as possible will travel to Antigua to be directly involved in the marketing of their products, cost considerations could place limits on that option in which instances the GMC itself will take responsibility for product promotion at the event. The Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association (GMSA) has confirmed that it is entertaining a formal approach from the GMC to help meet the costs associated with vendor participation and that it has engaged the local office of the Inter- American Development Bank (IDB) in that regard…..