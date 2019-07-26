Small Business Bureau Client Expo to showcase notable agro processing ventures

Planning is underway for the staging by the Small Business Bureau (SBB) of a Client Expo at D’Urban Park later this year, as the state-run agency responsible for providing technical and financial support for local small and micro enterprises seeks to draw greater public attention to the underexploited potential in the small business sector and particularly in the agro-processing sub-sector.

Chief Executive Officer of the SBB Dr. Lowell Porter told Stabroek Business during an interview on Monday that the event, which he hoped would be “well attended by both members of the public and representatives of the business community,” is designed to allow visitors the opportunity to “measure for themselves the strides that have been made by the Bureau’s clients. “I believe that it is critically important that we build awareness of the fact that there are people out there, operating small and micro ventures that have considerable potential,” Porter told Stabroek Business. “Of course it is also an opportunity for the public to get an idea of the work that the Bureau has been doing with its clients,” Porter said…..