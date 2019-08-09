A technology summer: STEMGuyana shows off its near countrywide reach

STEM Guyana is using the longest holiday of the school year to good effect by reaching into some of the far corners of Guyana in collaboration with various partner organisations to help prepare the country’s young people to become what, sooner rather than later, will be the highly sought after labour force needed to take the responsibilities of economic and social development forward.

The Stabroek Business has been tracking the work of STEMGuyana’s technology programme which is being rolled out in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady, the Department of Youth, the Ministry of Public Telecommunications, Specialists in Sustained Youth Development and Research (SSYDR), ExxonMobil, the Guyana Lands & Surveys Commission (GLSC), the Ministry of Social Protection and the Guyana Telephone & Telegraph Company (GTT).

In order to realise these partnerships, STEMGuyana was required to provide evidence of its ability to deliver. It has been able to conduct, often concurrently, more than 12 independent week-long STEM camps, multiple day-long workshops, 5 website development classes targeting 150 students in 5 of the country’s administrative regions and contribute to the execution of the Coily hair mobile app. ….