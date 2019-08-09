Business

CARICOM member countries aiming to speak with one voice on food safety

Participants at the Regional Workshop on Food Safety (CARICOM Secretariat photo)
Participants at the Regional Workshop on Food Safety (CARICOM Secretariat photo)

With issues of food safety increasingly becoming a consideration that impinges on the state of nations’ health as much as their respective economies, there are indications that the issue is increasingly attracting the attention of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member countries.

Between July 23rd and 25th, food safety regulators from the fifteen member states participated in a forum in Paramaribo, Suriname, out of which came what reports from the forum described as “a key set of recommendations” designed to enhance the coordination of food safety measures in the region. The regulators also reportedly committed to working together towards the realisation of “harmonised food safety standards in the region.”….

Around the Web

More in Business

Guyanese businesses allocated free booth space at September Florida trade fair

By

A technology summer: STEMGuyana shows off its near countrywide reach

By

Damacia Benn seeking entrepreneurial space in the agro processing sector

By

Comments

Trending