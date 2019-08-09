CARICOM member countries aiming to speak with one voice on food safety

With issues of food safety increasingly becoming a consideration that impinges on the state of nations’ health as much as their respective economies, there are indications that the issue is increasingly attracting the attention of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member countries.

Between July 23rd and 25th, food safety regulators from the fifteen member states participated in a forum in Paramaribo, Suriname, out of which came what reports from the forum described as “a key set of recommendations” designed to enhance the coordination of food safety measures in the region. The regulators also reportedly committed to working together towards the realisation of “harmonised food safety standards in the region.”….