Guyanese businesses allocated free booth space at September Florida trade fair

In what can well be regarded as a breakthrough opportunity for local small and medium-sized business which, traditionally, have found it difficult to afford the high cost of benefitting from product exposure at international trade fairs, the Stabroek Business has been informed that locally based Guyanese businesses will have access to free booth space at which to display their goods at the October 9-10 Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE).

The FITCE is the largest international trade and cultural conference organised by the State of Florida.

This year, FITCE will again welcome local and international companies to the Greater Fort Lauderdale/ Broward County Convention Ce​nter in Fort Lauderdale, affording representatives a unique opportunity to engage high- level government leaders, international trade experts and business delegations from around the world in dialogue on issues relating to international trade, global marketing, foreign direct investment and culture.

Agreement to afford local small businesses free booth space at the fifth annual staging of the event where more than 60 countries will be represented has been negotiated with the organisers by the Guyanese/American Chamber of Commerce (GACC), Stabroek Business has been reliably informed.

The disclosure has already been welcomed by a limited number of Guyanese companies which, over the years, have aspired to display their wares including clothing, jewellery and agro-produce to the significantly larger North American market afforded by the United States. Moreover, incentivised perhaps, by the cost-cutting development of free display space, 12 local companies involved in areas of production that include food sauces and condiments, ornaments, jewellery, local art and craft and fashion have reportedly already registered for the event.

Information reaching Stabroek Business from the organisers indicate that the 12 local companies that have registered to participate in the event are Vanda Allicock-Calistro’s Vanda’s Creations, Sandra Craig’s SS Natural Flavors, Leisa Gibson’s Leisa Salon Beauty Supplies, Carolyn Caesar Murray’s Harmony Inn and Secret Villa, Natasha Ali’s Natasha’s Gift Center, Rebecca Abdool’s Becky’s Blessings, Melba La Gadoue’s Intricate Creations, Natasha David’s David’s Creative Designs, Simone Peters’ Country West Style, Sonia Noel’s Sonia Noel Inc. Christine Neblett’s Chrisdan Enterprises and Debbie Argyle’s Scented Candles.

Stabroek Business has also been informed that the organisers of the Broward County event will be extending an invitation to the Government of Guyana to make a marketing pitch for goods and services being offered by the country during the two-day fair.

This week the organisers were urging other local companies interested in being part of the event to register immediately since free space could mean a flood of bookings.

Over the years, the high costs of participation in regional and international trade fairs

have severely restricted local participation and by extension have placed constraints on access to potentially lucrative international markets. Since the overwhelming majority of locally based enterprises seeking to participate in such events are, in effect, small businesses, attendance is usually heavily dependent on state subsidies which are limited. Stabroek Business is aware that some local craftspeople who, for example, see the forthcoming CARIFESTA event in Trinidad and Tobago as a marketing opportunity for their products are still seeking partial or complete sponsorship to cover their accommodation, meals and air fares in Port of Spain.

The October FITCE event will mark its 5th anniversary and the organisers say that participants from 63 countries have already signalled their intention to participate in the two-day event.

Setting aside the opportunity which the event affords for product display and forging business ties, FITCE will also afford local participants the opportunity to have exchanges with officials on key issues relating to regulations associated with securing access for goods to the US market.

The registration deadline for the FITCE event is September 13th and persons wishing to register should contact:

Paola Isaac Baraya

Economic Development Specialist – International Trade

Office of Economic and Small Business Development

115 S. Andrews Ave Room A680 | Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954.357.7894 Mobile: 786.597.6729 Fax: 954.357.9024

www.broward.org/econdev