Stock market updates

GASCI (www.gasci.com/telephone Nº 223-6175/6) reports that session 824’s trading results showed consideration of $68,335,474 from 557,109 shares traded in 24 transactions as compared to session 823’s trading results which showed consideration of $13,209,451 from 165,863 shares traded in 9 transactions. The stocks active this week were DIH, DDL, BTI, RBL and SPL.

Banks DIH Limited’s (DIH) three trades totalling 19,335 shares represented 3.47% of the total shares traded. DIH’s shares were traded at a Mean Weighted Average Price (MWAP) of $75.0, which showed a decrease of $4.5 from its previous close of $79.5. DIH’s trades contributed 2.12% ($1,450,125) of the total consideration. All of DIH’s trades were at $75.0.

Demerara Distillers Limited’s (DDL) twelve trades totalling 427,967 shares represented 76.82% of the total shares traded. DDL’s shares were traded at a Mean Weighted Average Price (MWAP) of $86.7, which showed a decrease of $12.3 from its previous close of $99.0. DDL’s trades contributed 54.19% ($37,031,569) of the total consideration. DDL’s first four trades totalling 372,750 shares were at $85.0, its fifth to eleventh trades totalling 25,551 shares were at $99.0, while its twelfth trade of 29,666 shares was at $95.0.

Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited’s (BTI) single trade of 570 shares at $610.0 represented 0.10% of the total shares traded. BTI’s shares were traded at a Mean Weighted Average Price (MWAP) of $610.0, which showed an increase of $29.9 from its previous close of $580.1. BTI’s trade contributed 0.51% ($347,700) of the total consideration.

Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited’s (RBL) six trades totalling 107,730 shares represented 19.34% of the total shares traded. RBL’s shares were traded at a Mean Weighted Average Price (MWAP) of $271.0, which showed a decrease of $29.0 from its previous close of $300.0. RBL’s trades contributed 42.73% ($29,197,145) of the total consideration. RBL’s first trade of 3,615 shares was at $271.0, its second to fourth trades totalling 2,315 shares were at $272.0, while its fifth and sixth trades totalling 101,800 shares were at $271.0.

Sterling Products Limited’s (SPL) two trades totalling 1,507 shares represented 0.27% of the total shares traded. SPL’s shares were traded at a Mean Weighted Average Price (MWAP) of $205.0, which showed no change from its previous close. SPL’s trades contributed 0.45% ($308,935) of the total consideration. Both of SPL’s trades were at $205.0.

Best bid: The highest price that a buyer is willing to pay for a security.

Best offer: The lowest price at which a seller is offering to sell securities.

TERM OF THE WEEK

Equity Price Risk: The risk of adverse movements in share prices affecting a portfolio.

Source: Dictionary of Financial and Securities Terms.

-Notes

1 – Interim Results

2 – Prospective Dividends

3 – Shows year-end EPS but Interim Dividend

4 – Shows Interim EPS but year-end Dividend

EPS: earnings per share for 12 months period to the date the latest financials have been prepared. These include:

2016 – Final results for CJL and PHI.

2018 – Interim results for DTC, BTI and GSI.

2018 – Final Results for DIH, CCI, CBI, DDL, HCL, JPS, RDL and SPL.

2019 – Interim Results for DBL and RBL.

As such, some of these EPS calculations are based on un-audited figures.

P/E Ratio: Price/Earnings Ratio = Last Trade Price/EPS

Dividend yield = Dividends paid in the last 12 months/last trade price.

