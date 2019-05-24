Stock market updates

GASCI (www.gasci.com/telephone Nº 223-6175/6) reports that session 826’s trading results showed consideration of $14,977,438 from 178,572 shares traded in 15 transactions as compared to session 825’s trading results which showed consideration of $145,000,955 from 941,245 shares traded in 12 transactions. The stocks active this week were DIH, DDL, DTC, BTI and RBL.

Banks DIH Limited’s (DIH) seven trades totalling 57,315 shares represented 32.10% of the total shares traded. DIH’s shares were traded at a Mean Weighted Average Price (MWAP) of $76.1, which showed an increase of $1.1 from its previous close of $75.0. DIH’s trades contributed 29.13% ($4,362,568) of the total consideration. DIH’s first trade of 44,093 shares was at $76.0, its second and third trades totalling 3,300 shares were at $79.5, its fourth and fifth trades totalling 3,000 shares were at $76.0, its sixth trade of 4,922 shares was at $ 75.0, while its seventh trade of 2,000 shares was at $76.0.

Demerara Distillers Limited’s (DDL) three trades totalling 120,440 shares represented 67.45% of the total shares traded. DDL’s shares were traded at a Mean Weighted Average Price (MWAP) of $82.2, which showed a decrease of $2.8 from its previous close of $85.0. DDL’s trades contributed 66.06% ($9,894,800) of the total consideration. DDL’s first two trades totalling 119,000 shares were at $82.0, while its third trade of 1,440 shares was at $95.0.

Demerara Tobacco Company Limited’s (DTC) three trades totalling 700 shares represented 0.39% of the total shares traded. DTC’s shares were traded at a Mean Weighted Average Price (MWAP) of $975.0, which showed no change from its previous close. DTC’s trades contributed 4.56% ($682,500) of the total consideration. All of DTC’s trades were at $975.0.

Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited’s (BTI) single trade of 17 shares at $ 610.0 represented 0.01% of the total shares traded. BTI’s shares were traded at a Mean Weighted Average Price (MWAP) of $610.0, which showed no change from its previous close. BTI’s trade contributed 0.07% ($10,370) of the total consideration.

Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited’s (RBL) single trade of 100 shares at $272.0 represented 0.05% of the total shares traded. RBL’s shares were traded at a Mean Weighted Average Price (MWAP) of $272.0, which showed no change from its previous close. RBL’s trade contributed 0.18% ($27,200) of the total consideration.

Best bid: The highest price that a buyer is willing to pay for a security.

Best offer: The lowest price at which a seller is offering to sell securities.

TERM OF THE WEEK

Equity Shares: Shares in a company that are entitled to the balance of profits and assets after all prior charges. Also called ordinary shares or common stock.

Source: Dictionary of Financial and Securities Terms.

Notes

1 – Interim Results

2 – Prospective Dividends

3 – Shows year-end EPS but Interim Dividend

4 – Shows Interim EPS but year-end Dividend

EPS: earnings per share for 12 months period to the date the latest financials have been prepared. These include:

2016 – Final results for CJL and PHI.

2018 – Interim results for BTI and GSI.

2018 – Final Results for DIH, CCI,CBI, DDL, DTC, HCL, JPS, RDL and SPL.

2019 – Interim Results for DBL and RBL.

As such, some of these EPS calculations are based on un-audited figures.

P/E Ratio: Price/Earnings Ratio = Last

Trade Price/EPS

Dividend yield = Dividends paid in the

last 12 months/last trade price.

The market information provided here is provided for informational and educational purposes only and is provided on a time-delayed basis. GASCI does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained on this page. Although the information has been obtained by GASCI from sources believed to be reliable, it is provided on an “as is” basis without warranties of any kind. GASCI assumes no responsibility for the consequences of any errors or omissions. GASCI does not make or has not made any recommendation regarding any of the securities issued by any of the companies identified here nor the advisability of investing in securities generally for any particular individual.