Stock market updates

GASCI (www.gasci.com/telephone Nº 223-6175/6) reports that session 828’s trading results showed consideration of $17,725,123 from 157,626 shares traded in 19 transactions as compared to session 827’s trading results which showed consideration of $21,545,797 from 183,455 shares traded in 31 transactions. The stocks active this week were DIH, CCI, DDL, DTC, BTI and RBL.

Banks DIH Limited’s (DIH) six trades totalling 9,064 shares represented 5.75% of the total shares traded. DIH’s shares were traded at a Mean Weighted Average Price (MWAP) of $75.6, which showed an increase of $0.6 from its previous close of $75.0. DIH’s trades contributed 3.87% ($685,368) of the total consideration. DIH’s first two trades totalling 2,164 shares were at $74.5, its third to fifth trades totalling 4,400 shares were at $76.0, while its sixth trade of 2,500 shares was at $75.9. Caribbean Container Incorporated’s (CCI) three trades totalling 90,270 shares represented 57.27% of the total shares traded. CCI’s shares were traded at a Mean Weighted Average Price (MWAP) of $12.6, which showed an increase of $0.6 from its previous close of $12.0. CCI’s trades contributed 6.39% ($1,133,120) of the total consideration. CCI’s first trade of 9,490 shares was at $13.0, while its second and third trades totalling 80,780 shares were at $12.5.

Demerara Distillers Limited’s (DDL) single trade of 1,000 shares at $94.0 represented 0.63% of the total shares traded. DDL’s shares were traded at a Mean Weighted Average Price (MWAP) of $94.0, which showed an increase of $13.0 from its previous close of $81.0. DDL’s trade contributed 0.53% ($94,000) of the total consideration.

Demerara Tobacco Company Limited’s (DTC) two trades totalling 215 shares represented 0.14% of the total shares traded. DTC’s shares were traded at a Mean Weighted Average Price (MWAP) of $975.0, which showed no change from its previous close. DTC’s trades contributed 1.18% ($209,625) of the total consideration. Both of DTC’s trades were at $975.0.

Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited’s (BTI) single trade of 377 shares at $610.0 represented 0.24% of the total shares traded. BTI’s shares were traded at a Mean Weighted Average Price (MWAP) of $610.0, which showed no change from its previous close. BTI’s trade contributed 1.30% ($229,970) of the total consideration.

Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited’s (RBL) six trades totalling 56,700 shares represented 35.97% of the total shares traded. RBL’s shares were traded at a Mean Weighted Average Price (MWAP) of $271.1, which showed an increase of $0.1 from its previous close of $271.0. RBL’s trades contributed 86.73% ($15,373,040) of the total consideration. RBL’s first two trades totalling 54,500 shares were at $271.0, its third to fifth trades totalling 1,835 shares were at $275.0, while its sixth trade of 365 shares was at $271.0.

Best bid: The highest price that a buyer is willing to pay for a security.

Best offer: The lowest price at which a seller is offering to sell securities.

TERM OF THE WEEK

Equity/Stock Options: A term used in repo to denote that the securities returned must be of identical issue (and tranche, where relevant) and nominal value to those reported.

Source: Dictionary of Financial and Securities Terms.

Notes

1 – Interim Results

2 – Prospective Dividends

3 – Shows year-end EPS but Interim Dividend

4 – Shows Interim EPS but year-end Dividend

EPS: earnings per share for 12 months period to the date the latest financials have been prepared. These include:

2016 – Final results for CJL and PHI.

2018 – Interim results for BTI and GSI.

2018 – Final Results for CCI, DDL, DTC, HCL, JPS, RDL and SPL.

2019 – Interim Results for DIH, CBI, DBL and RBL.

As such, some of these EPS calculations are based on un-audited figures.

P/E Ratio: Price/Earnings Ratio = Last Trade Price/EPS

Dividend yield = Dividends paid in the last 12 months/last trade price.

The market information provided here is provided for informational and educational purposes only and is provided on a time-delayed basis. GASCI does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained on this page. Although the information has been obtained by GASCI from sources believed to be reliable, it is provided on an “as is” basis without warranties of any kind. GASCI assumes no responsibility for the consequences of any errors or omissions. GASCI does not make or has not made any recommendation regarding any of the securities issued by any of the companies identified here nor the advisability of investing in securities generally for any particular individual.