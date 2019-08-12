Preparing for National and Regional Elections (Part II)

According to a recent United Nations report on climate change, human activity is causing a dramatic degradation of the Earth’s land, thereby making global warming worse. Because of this, food supplies become more expensive, scarcer and less nutritious. Earth’s land masses, which accounts for only 30% of the globe, are warming twice as fast as the planet as a whole. The report further stated that ‘climate change already has worsened land degradation, caused deserts to grow, permafrost to thaw and made forests more vulnerable to drought, fire, pests and disease. Climate change has also added to the forces that have reduced the number of species on Earth’.

The report indicated that numerous studies have shown that that the high levels of carbon dioxide reduce protein and nutrients in many crops. Accordingly, it advocates dietary change by reducing red meat consumption and increasing plant-based foods, which can reduce emissions by 15 percent by 2050. Reducing food waste, which accounts for 25-30 percent of global food production, can also help fight climate change. (https://www.wate.com/news/business/un-climate-report-change-land-use-to-avoid-a-hungry-future/)

During the period 11-20 June 2019, the Greenland Ice Sheet (GIS) lost an estimated 80 billion tons of ice, an average of eight billion tons every 24 hours for ten days, which is a record warming event. Scientists attribute this occurrence to global climate change. The melting of GIS is now responsible for 25 percent of rising sea levels, compared with five percent in 1993. (https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/ greenland-rapid-melting-hugely-underplayed-140005528.html)….