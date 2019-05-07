A U.S. military intervention in Venezuela is not completely unthinkable anymore amid Trump’s rhetoric

How likely is a U.S.-Brazil-Colombia military intervention in Venezuela?
I still think that it’s highly unlikely, but judging from what I’m told are secret talks between United States and Latin American officials to resurrect a dormant 1947 Inter-American mutual defense treaty, I’m no longer willing to bet that it won’t happen.
First, the Trump administration is escalating its rhetoric following the Venezuelan opposition’s courageous but unsuccessful April 30 attempt to spark a military rebellion. Going beyond his earlier talking point that, “All options are on the table,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that “military action is possible.”….
