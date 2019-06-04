Mexico faces bleak economic times for reasons that go far beyond Trump’s insane tariffs

Six months after Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Dec. 1 inauguration, there are reasons to be worried about Mexico’s future, for reasons that go far beyond President Trump’s insane plan to impose tariffs on Mexican imports.

Trump tweeted on May 30 that he will impose a 5 percent tax on Mexican goods starting on June 10. He then said that the tax will increase to 25 percent unless Mexico reduces the flow of Central Americans to the U.S. border. Trump’s decision, probably aimed at diverting public opinion from growing calls for his impeachment following Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his Russia probe, would be a devastating blow to Mexico’s economy and increase the pressure for more migration to the North.

But while Trump’s latest temper tantrum would make things worse, Mexico’s economy is already heading down since the populist leftist López Obrador’s Dec. 1 inauguration…..