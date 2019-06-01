Familiar thrills

In recent weeks, the newest Disney remake “Aladdin” and the third instalment of the “John Wick” action franchise have been dominating the sales at local cinemas. Both have successively been at the top of the international box office in the same period and as the summer movie season beckons, both offer enough razzle dazzle onscreen while grounding their thrills in the familiar. It creates a stark sense of diminishing returns in both cases even when they reach their surest heights.

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” picks up immediately where the previous film ended. Former assassin Wick is now a marked man and on the run after an unsanctioned killing in the previous film. What follows is a series of stylised, highly choreographed fights as Wick tries to outrun the bounty placed on him. “Parabellum”, like its predecessors, is heavy on the aestheticism and in its surest moments director Chad Stahelski is in firm visual control of the film, but the more it goes on the less effective the thrills seem. It’s intriguing to note as the series has ballooned in popularity, so has the running time. This is the longest entry yet, and it feels that way.

Critical assessment of the “Wick” films feels counterintuitive when their very nature privileges the emotional over the cerebral. The series is also not alone in being one that may have been better by ending as a standalone film. So, the issues with “Parabellum” seem boring for how familiar they are. Four credited writers and yet the film seems to have little grip on its story, with a large portion of the middle seemingly moving in place until something significant happens. “Parabellum” seems intent on excavating the mythology that has held the series up, but the series is less effective when examining myths and stories and so every glimpse into the machinations of the fearsome high table of the series’ lore feels more leaden and tedious than exciting and provocative…..