The President’s take

Credible Elections in the Shortest Possible Time

The current political situation in our nation which resulted from the no-confidence vote against the Government on 21st December, 2018, in the National Assembly should not be cause for alarm and anxiety.

The Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana is sacrosanct and supreme; the independence of the Judiciary and the Elections Commission is respected and the National Assembly is functional. I am confident that, if these institutions are allowed to function without interference, the nation could expect a good outcome to the present situation.

The Government will continue to respect the Constitution, abide by the law and ensure the orderly functioning of the agencies of public administration and the efficient conduct of credible elections. The Constitution contemplates continuity of the Government. There is no legal impediment that restrains the Government from exercising its functions or requires it to assume only ‘caretaker’ functions…..