Boys’ mother appeals for start of Muslim scholar rape trial

The mother of three of the nine boys allegedly raped by Muslim scholar Nezaam Ali is calling for his trials to be conducted urgently.

“I would like to appeal to whoever is in charge because this new year is nine years and I think it is time now,” the woman told Sunday Stabroek.

The frustrated woman said that she was assured that the matters will be heard in the current Demerara criminal assizes but to date no one has contacted her. All nine matters are included among the 260 matters that are to be heard in the current criminal session, which opened earlier this month. While the matters are at the bottom of the list, this newspaper was told that the cases are not called in the order that they are printed…..