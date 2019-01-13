Guyana News

ERC launches national harmony campaign

By Staff Writer
Minister of Social Cohesion Dr George Norton, reads the message illustrated on one of the posters unveiled at the launch of the Ethnic Relations Commission’s new harmony campaign.

The Ethic Relations Commission (ERC) on Friday night launched a new educational campaign focused on promoting harmony and unity among Guyanese.

Several educational aids, which will be used to achieve the commission’s objective, were unveiled at the launch at the Pegasus Hotel in Georgetown.

Public service announcements, posters, brochures, billboards, a unity song, a play and a social media campaign will be deployed to promote the message of harmony and good relations…..

