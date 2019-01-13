ERC launches national harmony campaign

The Ethic Relations Commission (ERC) on Friday night launched a new educational campaign focused on promoting harmony and unity among Guyanese.

Several educational aids, which will be used to achieve the commission’s objective, were unveiled at the launch at the Pegasus Hotel in Georgetown.

Public service announcements, posters, brochures, billboards, a unity song, a play and a social media campaign will be deployed to promote the message of harmony and good relations…..