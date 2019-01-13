Hetmyer entertains as Jaguars win four on the trot

PROVIDENCE, Guyana, CMC – Captain Kirk Edwards struck his first regional first class hundred in five years but West Indies starlets Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul overpowered Windward Islands Volcanoes, to propel leaders Guyana Jaguars to their fourth straight win here today.

The 34-year-old Edwards, a former West Indies vice-captain, top-scored with a superb 139 as Volcanoes did well to get up to 361 in their second innings after resuming the morning at the National Stadium on 167 for three.

Paul claimed three of the seven wickets to fall to end with four for 72 and outstanding match figures of 10 for 129, which were good enough to earn him Man-of-the-Match honours.

The left-handed Hetmyer then dazzled in a stroke-filled 61 off just 29 balls which lifted Jaguars past their modest target of 116 to claim an eight-wicket victory.

Starting the day needing a Herculean effort in order to stave off defeat, Volcanoes were carried by Barbadian Edwards, while wicketkeeper Denis Smith stroked a defiant 67.

Edwards stretched his overnight fourth wicket stand with Kavem Hodge (12) to 64 before adding a further 83 for the sixth wicket with Smith.

All told, Edwards faced 186 balls in three hours and seven minutes at the crease, striking 21 fours and two sixes, to mark his ninth first class hundred but first since the start of the franchise era.

He moved into the 90s when he benefited from four over-throws, after he had clipped left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie wide of long on for a couple, and then reached triple figures by clearing the ropes at long off with the very next ball.

Paul got the breakthrough when he brought one back to trap Edwards in front, two overs before the lunch break, taken with Volcanoes on 295 for six.

Smith carried the innings afterwards, hitting eight fours in a knock spanning 96 balls and just over 2-¼ hours, before he was last out after adding 40 for the last wicket with Larry Edwards (seven not out).

Jaguars were set back early in their run chase when fast bowler Josh Thomas bowled Trevon Griffith for 12 with the score on 32 but Hetmyer entertained home fans with a stellar exhibition of hitting, as he belted five fours and sixes to erase any doubt about the result.