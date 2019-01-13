Oil and gas youth session for repeat after hundreds crowd event

Hundreds of youths yesterday attended an interactive session on the oil and gas sector, where they were sensitised about the needs of the industry and steps to be taken in order to take advantage of available opportunities.

The event, held at the Umana Yana, was a collaboration between the Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of Energy, and the Department of Youth, which falls under the Ministry of Social Cohesion.

The purpose of the event was to increase the levels of awareness among youth on the oil and gas sector, educate them on the multiplier effects of the sector, and provide an opportunity for young people to participate in the discussion and decision making process with regards to the sector’s opportunities and potential challenges…..