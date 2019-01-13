Venezuela’s maritime claims also include territory of some CARICOM states

Venezuela is seeking to expand its maritime space not only in Guyana’s territory but also in the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and other states, including Colombia, Barbados and Suriname, which must all be vigilant as a result.

This warning was issued last Thursday by Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashleigh Jackson, who both pointed out that regular aggression against Guyana by Caracas including the recent interception of an ExxonMobil-contracted vessel in Guyana’s maritime space, has implications not only for Guyana but for the rest of the Caribbean as well.

Greenidge and Jackson spoke at a Guyana Trades Union Congress forum on Venezuela’s aggression against Guyana at the Critchlow Labour College. They cautioned against Venezuela’s expansionist approach to increasing its maritime space and enforcing its actions through domestic laws which are not recognised internationally…..