Guyana News

Banks DIH after-tax profit up by 14%

By Staff Writer
Clifford Reis

Conglomerate Banks DIH saw its profit after tax increase from $3.584 billion in 2017 to $4.085 billion last year, an appreciation of $501 million or 14%.

Profit before tax in 2018 was $6.032 billion compared to $5.079 billion in 2017, an increase of $953.0 million or 18.8%, according to the company’s annual report.

“…the improved results achieved were as a result of the increases in physical case sales of our Malt Products, XM Rums and Banko Wines; our Golden Harvest Bread and baked goods and our Demico and Creme Select ice-creams and Frostee products,” Chairman Clifford Reis said in his Chairman’s report. The company’s Annual General Meeting is set for January 26th at Thirst Park…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Trump says he never worked for Russia, rejects media reports

‘Missing’ letter stalls Republic Bank’s Scotia takeover

Charrandass Persaud says enquired about gold price for clients

Comments

Trending