Banks DIH after-tax profit up by 14%

Conglomerate Banks DIH saw its profit after tax increase from $3.584 billion in 2017 to $4.085 billion last year, an appreciation of $501 million or 14%.

Profit before tax in 2018 was $6.032 billion compared to $5.079 billion in 2017, an increase of $953.0 million or 18.8%, according to the company’s annual report.

“…the improved results achieved were as a result of the increases in physical case sales of our Malt Products, XM Rums and Banko Wines; our Golden Harvest Bread and baked goods and our Demico and Creme Select ice-creams and Frostee products,” Chairman Clifford Reis said in his Chairman’s report. The company’s Annual General Meeting is set for January 26th at Thirst Park…..