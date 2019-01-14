Betsy Ground driver granted $500,000 bail on causing death charge

A Betsy Ground, East Canje canter driver, was on Wednesday placed on $500,000 bail, after being charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The canter driver, Marvin Meenkum, 36, of Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice, appeared before presiding Magistrate, Renita Singh, at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court, where he answered to the charge.

According to the charge, Meenkum on the day of the accident, drove in a manner dangerous to the public, resulting in the accident. At the time of the accident, the accused was reversing his motor canter, GWW 1831, on to the Betsy Ground Public Road, while the deceased, Rajendranauth Haralsingh, was on his way home…..