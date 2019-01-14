Completion of CJIA expansion project delayed again

Initially scheduled to have been completed by December 2017, then December 2018, expansion works continue on the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri and questions remained unanswered on current developments or when the project will be finished.

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson in late October had assured that the project would be completed by December 31st 2018, having missed the December 2017 deadline. But as of yesterday, works were still ongoing.

At that time, Patterson said that the new Arrivals and Departure sections had been opened to passengers. He added that two of the boarding bridges were operational while two more would have been operational by the ending of November 2018…..