Global Seafoods’ Butters-Grant passes away

Director of Global Seafoods Distributors, Allison Butters-Grant passed away last evening after battling cancer for a number of years.

Butters-Grant, who was 52 years old, was in the United States of America over the last weekend receiving treatment when she passed away.

Condolences from family and friends flowed in on Facebook last night as the news of Butters-Grant’s passing quickly circulated.

In a short post, businessman Vishnu Deorga said, “You made a great impact… Thank you.” While writer Ruel Johnson said she was a “force, a ball of positive energy, a light.”

Butters-Grant was also remembered for her love for Guyana and her sterling contributions to its development over the years.