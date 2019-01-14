GWI meter reader hails heroes who leapt to her aid during bees attack

Quick action by four men saved a 20-year-old Guyana Water Incorporated meter reader from a potential fatal end after she was attacked by a swarm of bees at Enmore, East Coast Demerara last week.

Sentara Alleyne is now in recovery after being stung about her body by the bees. The young woman told Stabroek News that she was working along the Enmore public road when she decided to take a bus and go back to her office. “I was standing on the public road waiting for a bus to go back to the office and a cow was passing behind me and I thought it was a cow fly, you know how cow flies does sting you then fly away, I actually knocked off the insect but I didn’t know what it was,” she said.

The young woman related that after swatting the insect, she began feeling stinging sensations all over her head and realised that she was being attacked by bees. “All of a sudden, I feeling stings in my head. When I checked, bees started surrounding me, stinging me,” she said, recounting that she ran across the road to a gas station…..