Man beaten at Roden Rust after suspicious behaviour

By Staff Writer

A suspected bandit was on Friday night captured and beaten by residents after he and three others allegedly planned to rob a boat at Roden Rust, Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

The incident occurred around 11pm.

A police source told Stabroek News that the beaten man was handed over to the police and remains in custody. His companions escaped by plunging into the river…..

