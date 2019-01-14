‘Missing’ letter stalls Republic Bank’s Scotia takeover

A decision on the Trinidad-headquartered Republic Bank’s pending acquisition of Scotiabank’s operations here has been stalled as the Bank of Guyana (BoG) is awaiting a response to a request for documents from Republic Bank. However, the bank claims it has never received such a request.

“The bank has not yet received that request from the Bank of Guyana,” Republic Bank’s General Manager – Group Marketing and Communications, Michelle Palmer-Keizer, told Stabroek News when asked about the reason for the delay in submission.

But BoG Governor Gobind Ganga is adamant that a formal request was made to Republic Bank and confirmed to this newspaper, when contacted, that a request to submit the application of acquisition and the plan, was made by the central bank via letter. ….