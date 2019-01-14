Guyana News

‘Missing’ letter stalls Republic Bank’s Scotia takeover

By Staff Writer

A decision on the Trinidad-headquartered Republic Bank’s pending acquisition of Scotiabank’s operations here has been stalled as the Bank of Guyana (BoG) is awaiting a response to a request for documents from Republic Bank. However, the bank claims it has never received such a request.

“The bank has not yet received that request from the Bank of Guyana,” Republic Bank’s General Manager – Group Marketing and Communications, Michelle Palmer-Keizer, told Stabroek News when asked about the reason for the delay in submission.

But BoG Governor Gobind Ganga is adamant that a formal request was made to Republic Bank and confirmed to this newspaper, when contacted, that a request to submit the application of acquisition and the plan, was made by the central bank via letter. ….

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Trump says he never worked for Russia, rejects media reports

Charrandass Persaud says enquired about gold price for clients

Banks DIH after-tax profit up by 14%

Comments

Trending